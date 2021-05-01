The province is discouraging outdoor burning due to the growing risk of human-caused grass fires, but stopped short Friday of issuing an outright ban on outdoor fires.
“There is no indication at this time that a restricted fire zone is forthcoming in the Northwest Region,” an Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) spokesman said in an email.
The agency issued a special advisory Friday afternoon urging people to “burn safely, or ideally, not at all.”
