Ontario’s Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath’s claim on Thursday that the Ontario government has secretly cut the 25-per cent Canadian content mandate to 10 per cent on the Ontario Line subway project “is wrong,” says Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River.
Transit vehicles purchased with provincial funding must have at least 25 per cent Canadian content, according to a provincial mandate set in 2008.
In an email response to The Chronicle-Journal on Friday, Rickford said that “his government is embarking on the biggest transit expansion plan in the history of this country, and part of that includes the Ontario Line in the Greater Toronto Area.”
“To be clear, there have been no changes to our province’s existing Canadian content policy. The NDP are making false claims because they don’t understand the facts — over 75 per cent of the Ontario Line project will consist of Canadian content,” he said. “Our government is focused on the $11 billion these transformative projects will inject into the Ontario economy that will put people to work across the province, including Thunder Bay.”
Rickford said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the workers at Alstom’s Thunder Bay plant, where a phase of layoffs and shuffling of contracts is underway.
He supports Alstom’s long-term future in the city with the two contracts that will begin in August. These include $180 million to buy 60 new TTC streetcars and $171 million to refurbish 94 GO rail trains, which will secure 200 manufacturing jobs in the North.
It is unclear if the Ontario Line that will require the construction of hundreds of automated cars for a new subway line currently being developed in Toronto, is the vital contract that Thunder Bay’s Alstom has its sights set on for the plant to survive.
Several more projects on the horizon may include a Scarborough subway extension plan that will need nine more subway cars, the north extension requiring more cars for the TTC subway, the Eglinton crosstown extension, which will require more light rail vehicles that are very similar to the TTC street cars, and the Hamilton LRV project that will need many more vehicles.
Rickford said, “We are confident that there will be many opportunities for Alstom to participate in further transit procurement as we carry out our historic transit plan.”
