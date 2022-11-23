The doors were locked and closure signs were posted on two Circle K stores in Thunder Bay's south end last week.
Both the Northern Avenue/May Street and Simpson Street/Pacific Avenue stores were shuttered.
Greg Mitchell, manager of security and loss prevention with Circle K, Central Canada Division, says the move to close the stores was a marketing decision.
"As we continue to refine the Circle K experience for our customers to ensure a consistent experience from store to store, we sometimes make strategic decisions to close or sell stores that no longer fit well with the direction of the brand based on store size, configuration, trade area, local market strategy or other related factors," he said.
Mitchell explained they made the business decision to close their two Thunder Bay south side Circle K stores based on an ongoing strategic review of their local operations in Thunder Bay.
"We’ll look forward to serving our valued local customers in the area and continue to look for opportunities to bring the Circle K experience to convenient new locations as we continue growing our brand in the area," he said.
Meanwhile, there is no talk of any other convenience or variety store business set to open in either location.
