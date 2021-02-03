When the team at Bay Village Coffee lost their friend Patti Hobbs to a heart attack late last year, they knew they wanted to pay tribute to her memory.
Coffee shop owners Gary Mack and Alan Forbes became friends with Hobbs because her daughter Shannon works at Bay Village.
Hobbs always lent a hand during fundraisers held by the business and was an avid supporter of Bay Village.
“She helped out in every way she can,” said Mack.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.