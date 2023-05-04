Smile Cookies are for sale again this week at Tim Hortons restaurants in Thunder Bay with proceeds going to George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation and Toys for Tots.
“We are so excited that we were once again able to work with Tim Hortons on their annual Smile Cookie campaign,” said Cindy Levanto, executive director of George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, in a news release. “It is such an important program in our community, and especially for George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation.”
Last year’s campaign raised more than $80,000 in Thunder Bay; the money was split evenly between Toys for Tots and George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation.
Levanto said the foundation helps the George Jeffrey Children’s Centre by funding programs, equipment and services, which provides motor skills training for the children who attend the centre.
Toys for Tots campaign chairperson Paul Penna said volunteers are the heart and soul of the Smile Cookie campaign.
“We really have relied on the support of our local firefighters and volunteers in order to make this campaign so successful year after year,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has come out to decorate cookies so far this year and thank you to the local restaurant owners for all of your hard work and support.”
