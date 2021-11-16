More than $80,000 was raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign for two Thunder Bay charities.
Tim Hortons restaurant owners in the city raised $80,350 through the sale of smile cookies earlier this fall. The funds have been split evenly between the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation and Toys for Tots Thunder Bay.
“On behalf of our kids and families, the staff and board of the George Jeffrey Children’s Centre and the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, thank you Tim Hortons and our local store owners for such a generous gift,” said Cindy Levanto-Kawahara, executive director of George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, in a news release. “Thank you to all the volunteers that make this Smile Cookie Campaign happen and to those that volunteered their time to put all those smiles on the cookies. It is truly an impressive show of community support, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”
“Tim Hortons has been supporting Thunder Bay Professional Firefighter’s Toys for Tots for more than 10 years,” says Paul Penna, chairperson of Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Toys for Tots.
“With the effects of COVID-19 hitting our community hard over the past couple of years, more families than ever are now in need. Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie Campaign has made a huge impact on filling that gap, and we feel very fortunate to be partners with them once again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.