A fire at a duplex in Thunder Bay’s south side on Friday was blamed on materials accidentally catching fire from cooking, city fire officials say.
Many people were leaving the two-storey residence when firefighters arrived to the scene in the 100 block of Dease Street shortly after 5 p.m. The fire service encountered the blaze inside the home at the rear. They were able to keep the flames to one side of the duplex and put out the blaze.
Fire and water damage was extensive in the room where the fire was contained, while moderate smoke damage occurred to the rest of the home. There were no injuries.
