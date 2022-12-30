Thieves continue to target “substantial” stashes of copper wiring at Northern Ontario Hydro One facilities.
Provincial police said two thefts that occurred earlier this month in the North Bay area amounted to the loss of $300,000, in terms of stolen wiring and damages caused by removing the materials.
Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 6 and Dec. 20 in Temiskaming Shores.
Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
