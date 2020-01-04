Thunder Bay city council will begin their deliberation next week for this year’s proposed municipal budget.
Projections show that taxpayers will see a municipal tax levy of $4.5 million, or 2.32 per cent increase over last year’s figures.
The proposed city budget shows that $200.2 million is required to meet the needs of services and operations in 2020. The figure represents a difference in $6.1 million, or 3.17 per cent more of a gross levy increase from 2019.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.