Budget proposal revealed

Linda Evans, the general manager of Corporate Services and Long Term Care, left, and Norm Gale, city manager, presented Thunder Bay’s proposed 2020 municipal budget on Friday at city hall.

 Sandi Krasowski

Thunder Bay city council will begin their deliberation next week for this year’s proposed municipal budget.

Projections show that taxpayers will see a municipal tax levy of $4.5 million, or 2.32 per cent increase over last year’s figures.

The proposed city budget shows that $200.2 million is required to meet the needs of services and operations in 2020. The figure represents a difference in $6.1 million, or 3.17 per cent more of a gross levy increase from 2019.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you