Candidates looking to become provincial fire rangers this season may be eligible to have the $1,100 cost of being trained reimbursed.
A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry spokesman said last week reimbursements “aim to remove potential cost barriers to fire ranger recruits,” but stopped short of saying the province is worried it won’t have enough rangers by the time forest fire season is well underway.
In Ontario, forest-fire season begins April 1 and lasts until the end of October. Much of Northwestern Ontario remains covered in snow and an early start to fire season seems unlikely.
According to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority, the depth of the snow-pack in the bush was up to 59 centimetres by mid-March, about 23 per cent more than average for that time of year.
In 2022, the ministry had at its disposal 800 fire rangers spread over 156 crews, with four to six rangers per crew. Officials say that ideally, the ministry would prefer to have about 200 crews.
The 2022 fire season was fairly light, with a mere 25 square kilometres being burned. One of the worst seasons on record occurred in 2021, which forced the province to bring in support crews from Mexico.
The cost of fighting the 2021 fires, which burned about 8,000 square kilometres across the province, came to an unprecedented $249 million. The bill for the 2022 season isn’t yet available, the ministry says.
In addition to seasonal fire crews, the province maintains a fleet of “specialized aircraft” deployed in fire-fighting, including nine water bombers, six twin otters and eight helicopters. Aerial attacks and surveillance are supplemented by contracts with private aircraft companies.
Fire-ranger applications can be submitted until April 15. More information is available online at ontario.ca/fireranger.
