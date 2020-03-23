A meeting of Thunder Bay city council will go ahead today with a few changes in place to accommodate self-isolation and social distancing amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“This meeting is happening because the province approved a change in legislation that allows for participation electronically without a quorum of councillors in the room,” said Krista Power, city clerk.
On Friday Mayor Bill Mauro confirmed that the changes will allow council to continue to do its job.
