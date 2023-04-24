Marathon town council is to consider a bylaw that would advance an application for an $11-million loan with a provincial financial agency.
If approved, the proposed loan with Infrastructure Ontario would facilitate construction of the municipality’s new public-works complex, which has been pegged at $10.6 million.
The loan with Infrastructure Ontario would be for a 20-year term.
Even if council passes the bylaw at Monday’s meeting, “the municipality is not bound to accept the loan,” a town management report said.
Earlier this month, council opted to go with a fixed-term loan with Infrastructure Ontario rather than the municipality’s regular bank.
