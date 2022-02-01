Marathon town council is to decide whether to hold a by-election or appoint a willing candidate of its choosing to fill a vacancy,.
The vacancy on the municipality’s five-member council was created last week when Coun. Chantal Gingras resigned to take a position as the town’s new librarian, a town management report said.
Council’s current four-year term ends later this year. Ontario municipal elections are to take place on Oct. 24.
