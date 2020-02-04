Thunder Bay council approved the sale of property at 201 Hardisty Street to a private business on Monday.
The real estate is part of a building on the northwest corner of Hardisty and Leith Streets, and was acquired by the city due to outstanding taxes. It’s also part of the same building that was sought by Peter Panetta, owner of the now-closed Simpson Street Underground Gym. The approval of the sale is subject to ratification.
City administration presented a report on the sale during a closed session prior to the Monday‘s open council meeting.
“At the time a request was received to donate the property, the City had already entered into a conditional agreement to sell the building to the owner of the other half of the building,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a media release.
“The city has established in place in an effort to provide fair and equitable assistance to many not-for-profit and charitable groups that seek real estate assistance from the city.”
Mauro added that the city’s Land Related Financial Assistance policy and the Community Partnership Fund are both available to the Underground Gym, just as any qualifying organization.
There are various factors also related to the changing use of the property, which includes building code issues, environmental approvals and liens on the building. After the property was advertised for sale in October of 2019, an offer was conditionally agreed upon in December.
