A review on the size and makeup of Thunder Bay’s city council has been pushed to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the city’s ability to consult the public.
On Nov. 23, the city clerk’s office was expected to report to council on how the process of reviewing the composition of council would work.
“Gathering input will be limited recognizing that it can only be conducted virtually, which of course may be a barrier for people in our community,” said Westfort Ward Coun. Kristen Oliver. “In addition, the COVID response has added pressure and demands on administration, particularly the city clerk’s office. Given this would be the department to lead the work on council composition, capacity to do everything required is limited.”
Oliver brought the original motion forward earlier this year asking council to examine possibly reducing its size from 13 members to nine. However, an amendment was made earlier this fall to not look at any particular number and instead let the community decide what they would feel best meet their needs.
Council voted on Nov. 23 in favour of delaying the review to 2023 to provide enough time to conduct the review and implement recommendations. If enacted, the change to council would start in the 2026 municipal election, said Oliver.
“It’s important to recognize that this motion was to come before council prior to the pandemic but like many of us who are impacted by this, we have had to pivot to address the challenges before us,” she said.
