Thunder Bay city council is being advised to adopt a new master plan for the fire service that could see significant changes to the department over the next 10 years.
The recommendation from city administrators is up for consideration at today’s council meeting.
A draft of the plan, prepared by Emergency Management and Training Inc., was presented to council in December and sparked criticism from the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association, who at the time said the new plan would cut services across the city.
Tasked with reviewing the programs and services provided to city residents by the fire department and making suggestions on how to improve them, the consultants came up with more than 20 short-term and mid-term recommendations for consideration.
Among the recommendations, that include enhancing educational campaigns and reducing responses to medical calls, were a number of suggestions to reconfigure fire halls in the city that could see the closure of one or two of the current halls.
While city administration is urging council to adopt the strategic plan, they have said that a more detailed look at the station relocation options is needed, including more consultation before an informed decision can be made.
If the plan is approved, administration said they will immediately put the short-term recommendations into motion, including continuing work on improving the city’s emergency plan as well as updating the community risk assessment and the establishing and regulating bylaw, which provides direction for the fire department.
Administration says they are now reviewing a recommendation made in the strategic plan related to the number of personnel assigned to operate the pumper and rescue trucks. The plan proposes that the fifth crew member currently assigned to the two pumper and rescue trucks be utilized as floaters to help offset overtime costs, stating that around $400,000 per year could be saved through the reassignment of duties.
The current strategic plan for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was intended to span from 2012 to 2016. The new plan, if adopted, will set out directions for the fire department over the next 10 years.
