Nearly 75 per cent of Marathon residents who responded to a survey about the prospect of allowing backyard chicken coops in residential areas said they are supportive of the idea.
But just over half who took part in the town-sponsored survey said they would actually be interested in having a coop on their property, if the option was permitted.
Town council is to mull the survey results at Monday’s meeting, when members could consider a limited pilot project — as some other Ontario municipalities have done — or continue to not allow backyard coops in downtown residential areas.
Nearly 550 Marathon residents took part in the online survey, which was available for about two weeks in February.
Mayor Rick Dumas said Friday he’s open to the idea of backyard coops as a way to encourage the development of local food sources.
“We need as a community the ability to support local food security ideas, and this is one of them,” Dumas said.
Allowing backyard coops with a limited amount of hens and no roosters would still require changes to Marathon’s animal-control bylaw.
According to the survey, respondents recommended regulating cleanliness, limiting the number of chickens, banning roosters and setting specifications on coop sizes.
A town management report noted that any new program entails “budgetary impacts associated with public education and out-reach.”
“In addition,” the report said, “costs associated with administration and enforcement (of regulations for chicken coops) are anticipated but unknown.”
A Thunder Bay District Health Unit submission noted “most owners of backyard chickens have limited knowledge of the health and bio-security risks associated with raising chickens,” including outbreaks of diseases that can be transmitted to humans, such as salmonella.
Proposals to allow backyard coops in Thunder Bay in 2016 and 2020 failed to fly.
In southern Ontario, the City of Orillia is set to approve next month a proposal that would allow backyard coops under certain conditions following a pilot project that lasted for six years.
Under Orillia’s pilot project, property lots with chicken coops had to be 500 square metres in size, and coops could not be located in areas where “source-water” is protected.
