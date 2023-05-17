Hooray! Most of the snow has gone, except in places like the bush or on the ice at some lakes.
The first 2023 all-terrain vehicle ride is set for May 27 and the organizers are hoping for some mild snow-melting weather so some prep can be completed on parts of the trail.
Once again, Nipigon will be set to welcome dozens of ATV/side-by-side riders as they take part in the spring Mud Run. As Andrew St. Jean and Ted Clearwater say, “If you don’t want to get muddy, this is not the ride for you.”
There is no fee to go on the ride, just turn up before 10 a.m., ready to ride, leaving the Nipigon Community Centre.
• • •
Nipigon town council held its regular meeting Tuesday night, going in-camera at the end to choose a council vacancy. After the new council was elected in October of 2022, two elected councillors later resigned. John Zechner’s vacancy was filled earlier by Glenn Hart.
Pierre Pelletier’s vacancy was filled on Tuesday. Six letters of interest were submitted from residents interested in sitting on council, and Gayle Westhaver was chosen. She will be sworn in as a councilor at the regular meeting on June 6. There will be only one meeting in each month for June, July and August.
• • •
Students have been interviewed for jobs with the town, from the pool to the museum, to Edge Arts Studio to the town works department to one at the golf course, while many others have jobs lined up with restaurants and businesses.
Residents should take note that the township will pick up garbage containers at the front of the properties now with no changeover to back lanes in the fall.
And down at the Nipigon waterfront boats can be seen leaving the dock for some fishing in the river and out in Nipigon Bay. For a couple of weeks the pelicans have been back, and of course dozens of ducks and now the flocks of geese are overhead and on the lakes.
The smelts are now running – a bit cold so warm clothes and boots are the gear needed – but also to remember sometimes hit and miss for the time of night they might be running.
• • •
Also at the waterfront, people who check out the action have been chatting this week to the owners of three huge German rigs, brought to Canada by ship, so the owners can travel across Canada.
They will either travel to the Northwest Territories, or south to the United States. One owner, when asked why so many bring their big rigs to Canada, said they seek wide-open spaces and can be alone or join a small group to camp. He said they sold their house and left their children and grandchildren to travel.
Thomas and Heike Heider, who took time off from their jobs, own an air-cooled Man Kat 1, built in 1978 and then upgraded to what they wanted.
Along with hang gliding gear and electric bikes, they are travelling for two years, going west and then north to the edge of Alaska and then down to South America.
• • •
At the schools, the students are enjoying recesses without winter clothes, lessons outdoors and outings around town. Soccer and ball are ready to start with the Nipigon Recreation department. On the tennis courts there are basketball hoops and soon the tennis nets will go up.
Pickleball is being considered. Anyone interested in trying it should contact Kristin Dutil, recreation manager.
• • •
Out at Polly and Lofquist lakes, the snow is gone, and owners are out doing spring cleanup to prepare for the long weekend. Owners of camps at Fraser and Elizabeth lakes may find some areas still blocked by snowdrifts and the planned road grading may have to be delayed.
Patience may be required by those hoping to pull in their campers, so it might be wise to check first if the road is open.
• • •
Grace United Church held its annual Mother’s Day carnation sale in Zechner’s store, and thanks all those who supported the fundraiser. Then on Saturday, Janet Watson and Linda Robinson, church members, planned an outreach project to deliver to 48 mothers a fresh carnation and a card with a tea bag attached to enjoy a relaxing pause in their day.
• • •
At the Nipigon Recreation Centre all weekend, the second annual Dodgeball Tournament took place over three days, with team members ranging from five years old to 40-plus. Each set was the best of three games, with finals on Sunday afternoon.
Winners by age groups were:
5-9 years: Elks Nation, Nate Traintinger, Sawyer Marquis, Nixon and Nolan Laframboise and Emerson Wright.
10-13 years: Cohen Traintinger, Conen Murphy, Kaleb Legacy-Morin, Kingston Rose, and Marcus Ray.
14-17 years: Jace Dutil, Jaxon Ruth, Talon Benson, Wyatt Robbins-Modin and Roark Tyhuis.
Adults: Ian Zecher, Caleb Mangoff, Austin Pelletier, Zac Mahoney, and Quinn Sutherland.
Kudos to Michael Elliott, organizer, and all the volunteers who helped make it a fun weekend.
• • •
Local residents are constantly commenting on how dangerous Highway 11 is, going from Nipigon up toward Geraldton/Longlac, which takes many people to local camps. My husband and I took an evening ride from Nipigon to Polly Lake on Sunday just to enjoy the weather and see how the snow and ice have gone.
As we returned on Highway 11, we decided to pull over at 5 Mile Park, a small pull-off. Putting on his signal light at least a quarter of a kilometre before the park, we started to pull over and then had to pull over as the transport behind did not slow down but pulled out to pass on the corner.
Thank goodness the shoulder was not soft, and we made it to the park road.
