Marathon town council members are eligible for health and dental benefits under a coverage policy approved at Monday’s regular meeting.
According to a town management report, the move could cost the municipality up to $22,000 in annual premiums if all five members enrolled for family coverage.
But the reported said some councillors “already have these benefits from other sources” and wouldn’t require coverage.
The report noted that once the coverage for councillors is in place, “it will be very difficult” for future councils to remove it.
Other small Northwestern Ontario towns provide health benefits to council members, the report said.
In Marathon, the mayor is paid a part-time salary of $27,000, while the town’s four councillors each receive $13,000.
