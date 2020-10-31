Marathon town council will review an updated draft design for the municipality’s new golf course clubhouse at its Nov. 9 meeting.
Administration is currently considering feedback from 220 residents who submitted comments after the basic design for the $1.1-million building was unveiled earlier this fall.
The top three concerns in the response to a survey centered on the quality of food and beverage services, washrooms and outside views. Other concerns included energy efficiency, accessibility for seniors, parking and having a fireplace in the seating area.
The one-storey building, which could be ready in time for the 2021 golf season, is also to be used in winter by the town’s cross-country ski club.
The clubhouse is to be erected by Cochrane-based CGV, the same company that built the town’s supportive-housing complex.
