Organizers of the Polar Bear Plunge are looking for more participants to make the icy leap into Lake Superior on April 1.
The annual event heading into its 13th rendition usually has about 300 participants. It had about 200 people signed up as of just over a week ago.
“It’s not unusual for Thunder Bay to be a bit of a last-minute town but we’re hoping there are some last-minute school and business and friend groups who will rally together to take part,” said Erin Beagle, of Roots Community Food Centre and Polar Bear Plunge committee member, in a news release.
The Polar Bear Plunge supports four local charities — Roots Community Food Centre, CNIB, Pro Kids, and Thunder Bay Special Olympics.
“The funds raised from the Thunder Bay Polar Bear Plunge go directly towards enrolling kids into sports and recreation so that everyone gets a fair chance to participate,” said Laura Daniele, co-ordinator of Pro Kids.
“We can literally register hundreds of kids each year because of this event.”
Roots Community Food Centre relies on the funding from the plunge to help fund free meals that run twice a week from the centre as part of its new community meal program for seniors and elders.
“The community meals are a new aspect to our organization, and we’re excited to be hosting older adults twice a week for some really incredible dine-in, made from scratch ingredients, but the rising costs of food mean we need to have a budget that can ensure we can always put great food on the table,” Beagle said.
The plunge was put on hold for two years during the pandemic but returned in 2022 and raised a record $100,000. This year the committee has set a goal of $75,000.
There are incentives for teams or individuals to raise money like sauna and hot tub rentals, and team prizes for schools and community teams in categories like best costumes and the most spirit.
“Overall, this event is about community and about fun,” said Ryan Gibson, committee chair and an inspector with the Thunder Bay Police Service. “We’re one of the largest Polar Bear plunge events in Ontario because Thunder Bay always steps up to join and support. We need that community support now. I’ll be there taking the plunge and I hope more people will join me.”
This year’s Polar Bear Plunge will run from noon to 2 p.m. at Marina Park. Individuals can sign up or donate online at www.thunderbaypolarbearplunge.ca.
