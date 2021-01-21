It is still business as usual at the Thunder Bay Country Market, who
have had to adapt to the provincial stay-at-home order.
Currently, the market has 23 food vendors on the main floor with one
vender open on the second level. Usually there are 28 vendors on each
floor, but due to the provincial order, only food vendors have been
deemed essential.
“It has impacted the way we operate,” said April Mercier, acting
manager of the Thunder Bay Country Market. “All of our artisans and a
lot of our upstairs vendors have had to close . . . we have been
working closely with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to make sure
all the rules are followed.”
