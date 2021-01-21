Wider aisles at country market

Mike Visser of My Pride Farm removes a product from his freezer at the

Thunder Bay Country Market on Wednesday.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

It is still business as usual at the Thunder Bay Country Market, who

have had to adapt to the provincial stay-at-home order.

Currently, the market has 23 food vendors on the main floor with one

vender open on the second level. Usually there are 28 vendors on each

floor, but due to the provincial order, only food vendors have been

deemed essential.

“It has impacted the way we operate,” said April Mercier, acting

manager of the Thunder Bay Country Market. “All of our artisans and a

lot of our upstairs vendors have had to close . . . we have been

working closely with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to make sure

all the rules are followed.”

