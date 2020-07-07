A Minnesota couple who allegedly violated a federal requirement to self-isolate upon entering Canada last month at the Fort Frances border crossing each face a $1,000 fine, provincial police said.
Police said the couple were permitted entry on June 24 by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents as long as they abided by certain instructions, including an order to travel “directly to their destination and remain there for 14 days.”
The couple was observed making stops in Fort Frances before their undisclosed destination was reached, police said.
The Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel “for most people” during the coronavirus pandemic, although there are exceptions if self-isolation requirements are fulfilled.
Those permitted to enter into Canada and not required to self-isolate are “workers who are critical to our economy and infrastructure . . . including truck drivers, firefighters and medical workers,” said a CBSA news release.
Excelsior residents David Sippell, 66 and Anne Sippell, 65, were both charged under the Quarantine Act, a provincial news release said. Neither have been found guilty of the offence.
