Beth and Terry Dunlop, from Barrie, Ont., made the trek to Thunder Bay to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope on Tuesday.
Beth is part of the Terry Fox Run committee in Barrie and has helped to organize many runs to raise funds for cancer research.
“This will be my 26th run in 25 years,” she said.
“He is just amazing, and my hero. He means everything to me, he was so young, so wise and so selfless and I admire him.”
Their arrival in Thunder Bay marked a special occasion for the pair.
