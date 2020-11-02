The husband and wife team of Mitchell and Bethany Argue have combined their love of photography and the region with puzzles.
The idea was hatched during the COVID-19 lockdown and the business — North Shore Puzzles — was started in Thunder Bay earlier this year.
“We had quite a few pictures of the Thunder Bay area and we wanted to do something with them,” said Mitchell Argue.
After some research, the city couple thought in might be interesting to turn their photographs of Thunder Bay landmarks into puzzles.
With the idea and drive in hand, they sourced the equipment needed to make the puzzles.
“We do everything from the jigsaw puzzles to the packaging themselves,” said Argue, adding that they have a 24-inch printer.
The images are printed on heavy-weight paper and then that is glued to a chipboard stock. Once the image is ready, it is run through a specialty press with a dye that cuts out the puzzle pieces.
The dye cutting press has been the major expense for North Shore Puzzles, which hopes to recoup what was spent on it in a year.
They offer a postcard size puzzle with nine pieces, followed by a 50-piece size, 250-piece and 500-piece puzzle options.
The reaction so far has been positive, said Argue.
“It is kind of ramping up the closer we get to Christmas,” he said.
Right now they have five different landmark puzzles that include the main lighthouse in the Thunder Bay Harbour, the Sea Lion rock formation on the Sibley Peninsula, High Falls and the Terry Fox Monument Lookout.
They also have several more ready to be released in the coming weeks that include the Nipigon bridge and Kakabeka Falls. They are donating a part of the proceeds from the sales of the Terry Fox puzzle to the Terry Fox Foundation and the Lighthouse image to Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior.
So far, they have just set up their own website and have used social media and word of mouth to market their creations.
“It has been good, and depending on how busy it gets we’re not sure if we will expand . . . possibly even hiring someone to help us through the holiday season,” said Argue.
They also offer custom puzzles to the public who can send them a photograph to have turned into a puzzle.
Mitchell Argue works as an accountant and Bethany has worked on and off in retail, with North Shore Puzzles being a way to make extra money.
They are happy with the response so far and didn’t expect to be as busy with the business this early on.
Eventually they would like to collaborate with local artists as a way to branch out.
North Shore Puzzles has been approached by a community group to possibly create a large order of puzzles for a fundraiser.
