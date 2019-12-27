Without a doubt, they can save time and provide convenient access to some great fishing, hunting and blueberry-picking spots.
But logging roads can also be one of the most dangerous ways to navigate Northern Ontario’s rugged back country: the dusty routes are the main source of travel for fast-moving logging trucks, and sometimes marked by washouts, loose gravel and steep curves.
A 2015 study showed that eight people died in Northern Ontario over a six-year period while travelling what are technically termed forest roads.
