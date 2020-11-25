A proposed class-action lawsuit has been started against the City of Thunder Bay, seeking compensation totalling $350,000,000 for damage alleged to be caused to pipes and plumbing systems following the city’s introduction of sodium hydroxide into the municipal water supply.
The law firm of Roy O’Connor LLP, working with the assistance of Erik Knutsen, Queens University law professor and Harvard trained lawyer, have issued a proposed suit for alleged damage caused by “pinhole leaks” in the plumbing, the significant costs to repair the leaks, and the resulting damage from the leaks.
Mayor Bill Mauro responded to The Chronicle-Journal Tuesday evening and said, “We are unable to provide a comment at this time.”
None of the allegations against the city have been proven in court.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
