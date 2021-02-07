Safeway brand coming to end on Court Street

A shopper enters the Court Street Safeway store on Tuesday. The store in Thunder Bay will close in the spring and reopen in the fall as a FreshCo store.

 Brent Linton

Thunder Bay will be home to a new FreshCo store in the fall of 2021.

The Court Street Safeway will close for four or five months to be renovated into a FreshCo store.

During the construction period, the Safeway pharmacy will continue at a location nearby the Safeway store. Once open, the FreshCo will have a pharmacy department and all customer files will be transferred over to the new pharmacy.

The FreshCo will stock local and international fresh food, produce and multicultural foods. In a news release, they say the new store will offer a low-price guarantee, double fresh guarantee and an in-stock guarantee to offer customers rain checks and 10 per cent off.

Six Safeway stores in Alberta will also be branded as FreshCo stores as well.

Tags

Recommended for you