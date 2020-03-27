Thunder Bay has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
A male in his 60s, who recently returned from Florida, has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife has also been tested and is being considered a probably case as her results are still pending.
The couple reside in Thunder Bay and have been in self-isolation since their return to the city.
Both individuals developed symptoms and phoned the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and were tested the following day at the COVID-19 assessment centre outside of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
The health unit received the man’s results overnight on Thursday and his wife’s test results have been expedited.
After being tested, the couple have been self-isolating in their home.
The health unit has been in contact with them and in a news release, the health unit said it appears the couple have taken all appropriate precautions and further spread of the virus is unlikely.
The health unit will continue to follow up with the couple.
“Travellers returning to the Thunder Bay District from other countries, including the United States, pose a risk in that they can bring the COVID-19 virus back to this area,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the TBDHU. “All returning travellers must take the appropriate precautions to ensure that they are not spreading the virus to others when they return to the Thunder Bay District.”
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu said earlier this week that all people returning from travel outside of Canada are ordered, under the Quarantine Act, to self-isolate for 14 days.
Anyone who develops symptoms of the virus should contact the TBDHU at 1-888-294-6630.
