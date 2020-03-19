The most important thing the people of Thunder Bay can do to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is to stay home if you’re sick, says Canada’s minister of health.
“We’re living in a North American culture where people are told all the time to suck it up,” said Patty Hajdu. “This is different. It’s really important if people are sick, they stay home to protect everyone around them because that is one of the best ways we can make sure if there is a case in Thunder Bay (of the COVID virus), it’s quickly isolated and it’s quickly contained and we don’t see a surge at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre that maybe they wouldn’t be able to cope with if there was a severe outbreak.”
