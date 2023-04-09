High-risk individuals and anyone who hasn’t received a COVID-19 booster shot in more than six months is encouraged to get a spring booster.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Janet DeMille, said those at highest-risk and anyone at least five years old who didn’t get a fall booster should strengthen their protection against the virus.
“COVID-19 is not going away,” she said in a news release. “The vaccine is the safest way to enhance protection against serious disease, hospitalization and death, and it can lower the risk of developing long Covid.”
Groups encouraged to get a spring booster include: anyone 65 or older; residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges, and other congregate living settings for seniors; individuals 18 and older living in a congregate care setting for people with complex medical care needs; pregnant individuals; adults who are moderately to severely immunocompromised; and individuals 55 and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis and their non-Indigenous household members ages 55 years and older.
Also, anyone five years of age or older who have not received a booster since Sept. 1, 2022 also are eligible.
Vaccine boosters are available at select pharmacies, participating primary care providers, and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s clinic at the CLE grounds, which will be open April 12, 17, 18, 24 and 26.
