COVID-19 has broken out at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Thunder Bay.
The pandemic virus outbreak is restricted to the hospital’s 5 South, Geriatric Assessment and Rehabilitative Care area.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.
Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the hospital.
