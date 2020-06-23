The Thunder Bay District had its 90th confirmed case of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
A female in her 20s from the Thunder Bay area is self-isolating, according to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
The woman was exposed through close contact with an individual who also had the virus.
There are six active cases of COVID-19 in the district as of Monday and the health unit has three of those people listed as hospitalized.
