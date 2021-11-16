As of Monday, there were 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported two new cases with both causes having as of yet unknown sources. Both are in the Thunder Bay area.
One person is hospitalized with the virus.
There are 18 cases in the district.
The Northwestern Health Unit had two active cases on Monday and reported one new case in the Rainy River district. The new case is already considered resolved and is not included in the active case count.
As of Saturday, 90 per cent of eligible people 12 years of age and older in the Thunder Bay district were fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area, 85 per cent of individuals 12 years of age and older were fully immunized as of Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.