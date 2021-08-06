One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Thursday.
The case is in the Thunder Bay area and the source of exposure is unknown.
The Thunder Bay District has three active cases and the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area has two active cases.
The Northwestern Health Unit had no new cases of the virus on Thursday.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
