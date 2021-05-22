The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay continued to dip down Friday, with the area’s hot spot also indicating a decline.
There were 15 cases in the Sioux Lookout region, half as many compared to the same time last week, according to the Northwestern Health Unit’s website. Of the total, one was a new case, the health unit said.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.