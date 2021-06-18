The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay has up-ticked slightly, but so has the number of people who have been vaccinated, Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported on Thursday.
The health unit reported seven active cases, including a new one in the Sioux Lookout area. Two of the cases involve the Alpha variant, formerly known as the U.K. variant.
According to the health unit’s website, 71 per cent of the population within the health unit’s jurisdiction who are 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine. Nearly 35 per cent have received two doses, the health unit said.
