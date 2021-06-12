Four new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Friday.
The district’s active case count for the deadly virus is at 47.
All of the four new cases are from close contact. One case is in the Thunder Bay area and the other three are in First Nation communities.
