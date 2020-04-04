Another three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay District as of Friday.
All three cases were exposed through close contact and the individuals all reside in Nipigon where a case of the dangerous virus had been confirmed earlier this week.
The three people are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s and a male under 20 years old. All three are self-isolating.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Janet DeMille, said in a news release that “in general, for returning travellers, travelling companions, people who are in the same household and other close contacts may be identified for followup.”
