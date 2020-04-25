Another two confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus were reported in the Thunder Bay District on Friday.
There are now 62 confirmed cases of the virus in the district with 46 of those cases resolved and 16 are active.
The two new cases are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s. Both individuals were exposed to the virus through close contact and are self-isolating. Both are from the Thunder Bay area.
