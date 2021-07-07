The number of active COVID-19 cases in Northwestern Ontario remained under 10 on Tuesday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported two new cases, both in the Thunder Bay area, and an active case total of three.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.