The COVID-19 outbreak at Pioneer Ridge’s Plaza 1 area has been declared over by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the City of Thunder Bay.
The district has just one remaining, active outbreak in a high-risk setting.
The health unit reported on Monday 35 new, confirmed cases of the virus since Friday and 84 active, confirmed cases.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 29 COVID-positive patients admitted on Monday with five of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospitals’ occupancy was at 104 per cent on Monday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 91 per cent.
