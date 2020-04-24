A man has died in the Thunder Bay district because of COVID-19.
It is the first reported death in Northwestern Ontario related to the virus.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported the man’s death on Friday, stating a male in his 50s, with underlying health conditions, passed away Thursday night at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
“Out of respect for the family of this individual, no further details will be shared at this time,” the health unit said in a news release.
“This is a sad day,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health for the health unit. “We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away.”
The hospital’s COVID-19 incident manager, Dr. Stewart Kennedy said this sad development will weigh heavily on people across the region.
“We all hoped our community would be spared,” he said. “We now hope for no more deaths related to COVID-19. Please, stay home if you can.”
The health unit said the man’s death stresses the seriousness of the situation the Thunder Bay district is facing.
“Everyone has an obligation to do his or her part to reduce the spread of the virus in our region,” they said.
Measures individuals can take to reduce the spread of the virus include: washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cover your cough and sneeze; stay home if you are sick; clean and disinfect surfaces around you; and practice physical distancing — staying at least two metres from other people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.