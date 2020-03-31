The Township of Nipigon said Monday there has been a confirmed case of the coronavirus in the municipality.
“Please be advised that a COVID-19 positive test has been confirmed,” a bulletin said on Nipigon’s municipal website.
“At this time, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the Township of Nipigon wants its residents to stay home,” it added.
It’s not known if the Nipigon case is the same positive test announced Saturday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. The health unit has not revealed what community that person lives in.
The TBDHU website indicates the Thunder Bay district now has four cases of COVID-19, but the health unit has only announced three. A couple who had recently visited Florida are the other two cases.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit did not respond to requests for information on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.