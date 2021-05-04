The number of active COVID-19 cases across the Thunder Bay district continued to dip down slightly on Monday, but the situation remained a struggle for some communities west of the city.
According to Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the total number of active cases within its jurisdiction dropped to 48 from 54 on the weekend. There were nine new cases reported, with five of those linked to close contact with infected individuals.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.