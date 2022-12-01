A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Tuesday at Terrace Bay’s McCausland Hospital.
The outbreak affects the acute and continuing complex care wings at the hospital, a North of Superior Healthcare Group bulletin said Wednesday.
Restrictions on visitors to the hospital are in effect, the news release said.
Also in effect are “outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, and surveillance testing for affected individuals,” the release added.
