The Chronicle-Journal
There were no known active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District as of Monday afternoon, despite a new case of the virus announced on Saturday.
“This is the first time we have had this since our first case was reported to us back in March,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
DeMille provided a video update on the district’s COVID-19 situation on Monday and said this is an important milestone.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.