With no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District in

more than a week, the regional hospital’s COVID-19 incident manager is

advocating for a regional approach to reopening the economy.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s Dr. Stewart Kennedy

said on Friday there is always risk involved when beginning to reopen

business in Northwestern Ontario, but the degree of risk is what needs

to be measured.

“We are in far better shape than any other region in Ontario,” he said,

attributing the region’s low rate of infection to area residents

following restrictions put in place and the quick closure of businesses

and other facilities.

