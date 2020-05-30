With no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District in
more than a week, the regional hospital’s COVID-19 incident manager is
advocating for a regional approach to reopening the economy.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s Dr. Stewart Kennedy
said on Friday there is always risk involved when beginning to reopen
business in Northwestern Ontario, but the degree of risk is what needs
to be measured.
“We are in far better shape than any other region in Ontario,” he said,
attributing the region’s low rate of infection to area residents
following restrictions put in place and the quick closure of businesses
and other facilities.
