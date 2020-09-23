Just two weeks into the school year, the demand for pediatric COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed in Thunder Bay.
The wait list for a COVID-19 test for children before school started earlier this month was non-existent, said Shane Muir, COVID-19 task force commander and community paramedicine co-ordinator with Superior North EMS.
“We went from being able to handle the capacity no problem with very limited staff to being absolutely overwhelmed overnight,” said Muir. “The referrals increased by probably 200-fold.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
