Starting next week, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre will take over the role of scheduling COVID-19 testing appointments.
Area residents in need of booking an appointment to be tested for the virus will be asked to call the 807-935-8100 instead of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
Individuals will first be greeted with an automated message and given menu options that will connect them with staff at the COVID-19 assessment centre.
